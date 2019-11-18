Jump to content


LED bulbs compatible with X10?

Started by JimS , Nov 18 2019 01:54 PM

#1 JimS

JimS

Posted 18 November 2019 - 01:54 PM

I have been using an x10 module to turn on and off several parallel connected porch lights and finding some bulbs interfere with the X10.  Actually found that some years ago and have been using the first generation Cree bulbs that work ok with it.  But I am running out of those bulbs as they die.  The other bulbs I have tried don't work.  They turn on ok but won't turn off.  Not sure if it is noise or "signal sucking" that is the issue.  Have thought of measuring noise and signal decrease caused by different brands of bulbs since I have access to the test equipment needed.  But if someone has already done that it would save me the trouble.  Anyone know of a source of such information?  What I have found is very dated.

 

I realize I could update the control to something more modern but this works well if I could just get bulbs to work with it.


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted 19 November 2019 - 03:25 AM

Have a look here ==>
 
X10 and Compact Fluorescent or LED Bulbs
 
Jeff has been here on the forum before.
 
Maybe drop him a note.


#3 JimS

JimS

Posted 26 November 2019 - 07:01 AM

Thought I would post an update to perhaps help others but the testing wasn't nearly as helpful as I had hoped.  Took several bulbs to work and looked at the noise they put on the line around 120 kHz with a spectrum analyzer.  I had first gen Cree bulbs with the glass bulb and heatsink around the base, some GE LED bulbs, HiTech, and GE dimmable BR30 floodlights,  They all looked the same - low noise.  Then I got out a scope and looked at the X10 signal level.  This was with the units connected to a LISN - a Line Impedance Stabilization Network unit to measure EMI.  Figured that would isolate the units from the noise in the building power line.  Figured some would be "signal suckers" and load down the X10 signal.  They all showed about 10V peak to peak signal bursts.  

 

But at home most didn't work - wouldn't turn on, off or both.  This is on a porch with about 9 lights all along one side of the house.  By trial and error I found that the GE floodlights (that I got for about $0.50 each at Sam's due to a local utility price reduction) allowed the X10 to turn on and off with no problem.  But then I noticed they all glowed when off.  So I put two regular halogen floodlight bulbs by the garage to load the circuit.  

 

This is all with a two wire wall switch that is OLD.   Frustrating that the testing didn't produce usable results but I did get things working and have plenty of bulbs for replacement when needed.


#4 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted 26 November 2019 - 08:25 AM

I found the Cree bulbs were great when new and then slowly made more noise and operated erratically until most of them died. They have been the worst bulbs I have owned so far. HD stopped selling them due to so many problems.

 

Make sure they are well warmed up for an hour or so before testing.


