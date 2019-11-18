LED bulbs compatible with X10?

Posted 26 November 2019 - 07:01 AM

Thought I would post an update to perhaps help others but the testing wasn't nearly as helpful as I had hoped. Took several bulbs to work and looked at the noise they put on the line around 120 kHz with a spectrum analyzer. I had first gen Cree bulbs with the glass bulb and heatsink around the base, some GE LED bulbs, HiTech, and GE dimmable BR30 floodlights, They all looked the same - low noise. Then I got out a scope and looked at the X10 signal level. This was with the units connected to a LISN - a Line Impedance Stabilization Network unit to measure EMI. Figured that would isolate the units from the noise in the building power line. Figured some would be "signal suckers" and load down the X10 signal. They all showed about 10V peak to peak signal bursts.

But at home most didn't work - wouldn't turn on, off or both. This is on a porch with about 9 lights all along one side of the house. By trial and error I found that the GE floodlights (that I got for about $0.50 each at Sam's due to a local utility price reduction) allowed the X10 to turn on and off with no problem. But then I noticed they all glowed when off. So I put two regular halogen floodlight bulbs by the garage to load the circuit.

This is all with a two wire wall switch that is OLD. Frustrating that the testing didn't produce usable results but I did get things working and have plenty of bulbs for replacement when needed.