Anybody using an Omnistat with Elk M1 or Homeseer?

Posted 22 November 2019 - 06:02 AM

Here only have used the Omnistat 2 with my OmniPro 2. There was a serial plugin for Homeseer and the Omnistat 2. Control was the same whether using the serial plugin, Elk panel or OmniPro 2 panel.

I have my OmniStat serially connected to the OmniPro 2 panel. It is fast and I never touch it really just looking at stats. Instant polling and instant responses.

I have locally attached remote temperature sensor (2 wire) and remote OP2 temperature and temperature humidity sensors.

I can see everything with Homeseer (except for remote local temperature sensors) and Omnitouch screens and OmniBridge (MQTT).

You can change the color of the screens only on the thermostat and not remotely and it resets itself on power removal to default colors (a pita that I am used to).