Omnitouch 7 does not communicate with OmniPro II

Posted 27 November 2019 - 06:35 PM

Hello,

I have an OmniPro II controller installed in my home circa 2005. Firmware v2.16a.

We had two Omnitouch 5.7 touch screens installed during the original 2005 install, through a HAI touchscreen hub that recently went bad so I purchased two Omnitouch 7 touchscreens as an upgrade. (and getting rid of the touch screen hub)

After connecting the omnitouch 7 (firmware 1.14, kernel 1.2) to my home network and entering the IP address and encryption keys, the touchscreen never connects. I am left with a screen that just says "connecting please wait".

I have tried POE, I have tried non-POE with a 12V external power supply, tried different network cables etc but always the same result.

The touchpad does pull an IP address from my DHCP. And the omnipro II controller is on the network because I have the OmniLink App on my android which works perfect and uses the same IP/encryption keys.

I also noticed that when I add the touchscreen to the network, eventually my phone app is unable to connect to the omnipro II as well, and I need to restart the omnipro II in order to re-establish network comms.

Is this a firmware incompatibility issue? Or could it be something else? I have a feeling the messaging is different between the two devices.

I have two omnitouch 7 touchscreens that I can not use at the moment. I have tried both, and both yield the same error.

Unfortunately I do not have access to the PC Access software, and not even sure where to get it, so I am limited in my diagnosis.

Any help or advice is much appreciated.

Thanks,

Kevin