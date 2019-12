Posted 03 December 2019 - 09:51 AM

Been using them since 2007 now. Every two years would call them; get a discount and pay for two more years.

This year they did not answer their phones and suggested I open a ticket up. Ticket response was generic and a waste of my time.

Instead decided to cancel the service.

Really didn't utilize it that much.

Somebody mentioned another service (free) that has worked well for them. What was that service?