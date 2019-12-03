[download] Generic_Russound_pr4zi

File Name: Generic_Russound_pr4zi
In purging my drawers of old HDDs, I found a number of legacy drivers, such as this Generic Russound PR4zi. Not sure you can even buy these off of eBay anymore.
As I go thru the files, threads, etc I'll add more. If I find any reference(s) to the original authors, I'll update and or include.
While this may not work for any existing HW, maybe if someone needs something to reference or maybe it can be modified to work with some other Russound HW.
