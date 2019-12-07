Heads up about PIA VPN

Posted 07 December 2019 - 11:14 AM

I still don't understand why people think giving a third party full access to you LAN would be more secure than port forwarding your own select IP addresses. If hackers can hack your passwords they can hack the third party ones with large targets on their URLs. The amount of security between your LAN and the VPN services is not relevant. I used one of the router supplied freebies up until they cancelled my access, while away for a month and left me high and dry. Some later logic left me thinking, people are just being fooled by a potential time bomb in the cloud by people they have never met, and have absolutely no reason to trust with it all.

I use PIA because a very large population of people have used it for many years without any problems. I don't completely trust them but was convinced from my readings that they offer more privacy than your ISP.I don't understand how I can port forward my own select IP addresses. I access hundreds of IP addresses all over the world and everything is visible to my ISP and Google search and what not. What ports are you talking about? If you have port 80 open for http then aren't you pretty exposed?

