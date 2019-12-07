Jump to content


Heads up about PIA VPN

Started by mikefamig , Dec 07 2019 09:32 AM

#1 mikefamig

mikefamig

Posted 07 December 2019 - 09:32 AM

Private Internet Access (PIA) VPN has been bought out by a company that develops adware that has been treated as malware in the past by malwarebytes and others. I've never been completely trusting of VPN services and this doesn't help my opinion of PIA.

 

https://www.hackread...ivacy-concerns/

 

Mike.


#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted 07 December 2019 - 10:36 AM

I still don't understand why people think giving a third party full access to you LAN would be more secure than port forwarding your own select IP addresses. If hackers can hack your passwords they can hack the third party ones with large targets on their URLs. The amount of security between your LAN and the VPN services is not relevant. I used one of the router supplied freebies up until they cancelled my access, while away for a month and left me high and dry. Some later logic left me thinking, people are just being fooled by a potential time bomb in the cloud by people they have never met, and have absolutely no reason to trust with it all. Sent using Tapatalk

#3 mikefamig

mikefamig

Posted 07 December 2019 - 11:14 AM

I use PIA because a very large population of people have used it for many years without any problems. I don't completely trust them but was convinced from my readings that they offer more privacy than your ISP.
 
I don't understand how I can port forward my own select IP addresses. I access hundreds of IP addresses all over the world and everything is visible to my ISP and Google search and what not. What ports are you talking about? If you have port 80 open for http then aren't you pretty exposed?
 
Mike.


I use PIA because a very large population of people have used it for many years without any problems. I don't completely trust them but was convinced from my readings that they offer more privacy than your ISP.
 
I don't understand how I can port forward my own select IP addresses. I access hundreds of IP addresses all over the world and everything is visible to my ISP and Google search and what not. What ports are you talking about? If you have port 80 open for http then aren't you pretty exposed?
 
Mike.

#4 mikefamig

mikefamig

Posted 07 December 2019 - 05:43 PM

I still don't understand why people think giving a third party full access to you LAN would be more secure than port forwarding your own select IP addresses. If hackers can hack your passwords they can hack the third party ones with large targets on their URLs. The amount of security between your LAN and the VPN services is not relevant. I used one of the router supplied freebies up until they cancelled my access, while away for a month and left me high and dry. Some later logic left me thinking, people are just being fooled by a potential time bomb in the cloud by people they have never met, and have absolutely no reason to trust with it all. Sent using Tapatalk


Larry

 

I just figured out that we are talking about two different uses of VPN. I am talking about using a VPN server/s to encrypt my internet travels including browsing the web. I think that you are talking about using VPN to access your home PC from outside your personal firewall.

 

Mike.


#5 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

Posted 08 December 2019 - 10:38 AM

Yes, agreed. I am in Mex. right now and short responding. Sent using Tapatalk
