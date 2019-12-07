Jump to content


Help Importing Outlook.pst file

Started by BraveSirRobbin , Dec 07 2019 12:35 PM

#1 BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

Posted 07 December 2019 - 12:35 PM

I'm having an issue that I need solved today and for some reason I can't seem to manage how to do this.   A family friend's computer crashed (motherboard) but I retreived the hard drive, plugged it into my 'toaster' to a new computer, and I was able to retrieve all of their files (two users on this computer).   They use Outlook 2016 on that old Win7 computer and I was able to retrieve the 'outlook.pst' file.  I am trying to import this file into Outlook 360 on this new Win10 computer without success.  I went through the 'import/export', selected an .pst file, and nothing.   I would really appreciate any help on these issues as I can't seem to manage accomplishing the above tasks (funny, I never had this problem with older versions/computers...must be getting old)


#2 BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

Posted 07 December 2019 - 09:28 PM

I've done some investigating on how to fix a corrupted PST file I'm hoping will work


#3 pete_c

pete_c

Posted 09 December 2019 - 01:53 PM

What did you use?
 

 

Here have archived PST files going back to the 1990's.  Haven't looked at them in a while and they are all password protected. 


#4 BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

Posted 15 December 2019 - 02:33 PM

I've been chasing the wrong problem all this time.  The PST files have no emails in them (first clue was the file size), thus all email is on the server.

 

Problem is, I can only download their emails from the time the old computer crashed and nothing before (which is why I thought the eails were on the local PST file).  I think I'm experiencing some Windows 10 sync issues with the IMAP (also tried POP) server/settings.

 

I can send and receive emails so I know the settings are correct.


#5 JonW

JonW

Posted 15 December 2019 - 04:23 PM

Look for an OST file on the computer (in a sub under APPDATA).  This is the local cache that Outlook creates.  Very similar to the PST, but with more security.  Unfortunately, moving it to a new computer makes it unusable.  There are utilities for getting the data out of the file though.  You'll know it's the right OST file by the size as it would have all inbox, sent and folder data.


