Help Importing Outlook.pst file

I'm having an issue that I need solved today and for some reason I can't seem to manage how to do this. A family friend's computer crashed (motherboard) but I retreived the hard drive, plugged it into my 'toaster' to a new computer, and I was able to retrieve all of their files (two users on this computer). They use Outlook 2016 on that old Win7 computer and I was able to retrieve the 'outlook.pst' file. I am trying to import this file into Outlook 360 on this new Win10 computer without success. I went through the 'import/export', selected an .pst file, and nothing. I would really appreciate any help on these issues as I can't seem to manage accomplishing the above tasks (funny, I never had this problem with older versions/computers...must be getting old)
Edited by BraveSirRobbin, 07 December 2019 - 06:14 PM.