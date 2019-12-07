Help Importing Outlook.pst file

Posted 15 December 2019 - 02:33 PM

I've been chasing the wrong problem all this time. The PST files have no emails in them (first clue was the file size), thus all email is on the server.

Problem is, I can only download their emails from the time the old computer crashed and nothing before (which is why I thought the eails were on the local PST file). I think I'm experiencing some Windows 10 sync issues with the IMAP (also tried POP) server/settings.

I can send and receive emails so I know the settings are correct.