Humidity sensors other than HIH-4000?

I've been running a 1-wire weather system for years built out of pieces and parts - some Hobbyboard, some homebrew. I've always measured humidity along with everything else but never tried to verify how accurate it was until recently when I noticed that my outside sensor was consistently -- and significantly -- different from a NOAA station located very close by. It seemed highly compressed, meaning that when they were reporting 99% I was seeing low 80's; when they reported 30% I was seeing mid forties.

So I took two sensor boards (both Hobbyboards) and mounted them side by side indoors and tracked them for awhile. They differed significantly in output. I was using the same voltage to raw humidity (linear) conversion parameters, and the same temperature compensation factors for both boards. They also differed significantly in their internal temperature measurements, even though the two boards were screwed 1-inch apart with standoffs. One reported temperatures consistently about 2-3 degrees C higher than the other.

Reviewing the Honeywell literature (application notes, published spec sheets) I found that there were some differences (and inconsistencies) in their temperature compensation recommendations. But the linear voltage to raw rh calculation was the same - for both the older HIH-3610 sensors and the newer HIH-4000 sensors.

Then I tried to independently calibrate the sensors using known constant humidity environments, which can be created using various saturated salt pastes (I'm not going to hazard a link here at this point). I picked four salts spanning relative humidities of 11 to 88 percent. It was an educational PIA that provided me with some very good raw data which I used to optimize my own set of custom calibration parameters for each of my three humidity sensors. And now the two inside sensors pretty much agree with each another (and the outside one with NOAA).

But -- and this is the reason for this post -- I am concerned for two reasons. 1) why are all of these sensors so far off spec? Honeywell claims 3.5% accuracy with less than 0.4% drift per year. These parts are way off that. I'm using a hub with boosted +14V so I don't have power problems. The sensors are seeing about 5.05 volts each.

2) how long will my calibrations hold up? If these parts are drifting that much, they may be off again in six months. I don't want to have to go through this calibration process again.

So I'm wondering if there are other higher quality sensors out there people are using. I did a little bit of a searching but haven't seen anything that really stands out.