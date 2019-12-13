Hi,
I have a 30yr old Napco Magnum 1010 system that is still working fine. But the digital keypads are starting the wear and are do not respond to all the buttons. I can get around it a bit for the alarm codes (ex: don't use #6),but it is a nuisance when it comes to zone bypass.
Is there anywhere I can pick up compatible replacement keypads? Can I clean the circuit boards effextively if I disassemble a keypad with Isopropyl alcohol? Do other Napco keypads (ex from the Gemeni line) compatible with the Magnum series? Or something more recent? Where would I be able to buy replacement units?
Thanks!
Eric
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Replacement keypad for Napco Magnum 1010?
Started by Eric B , Dec 13 2019 08:08 AM
1 reply to this topic
#1
Posted 13 December 2019 - 08:08 AM
#2
Posted 13 December 2019 - 01:05 PM
Your best bet for finding a replacement keypad is eBay. Not sure which specific keypad you have, but there are several that show up in a search for the Magnum 1010.
You might also be able to use a newer model of keypad, such as the RP1054e.
If the old keypad uses rubber button type keys that press on a copper circuit board trace, you can often refurbish the keys using some carbon based paste like this stuff:
https://www.sciplus....pad-fix-45985-p
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users