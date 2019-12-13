Jump to content


Replacement keypad for Napco Magnum 1010?

Started by Eric B , Dec 13 2019 08:08 AM

#1 Eric B

Posted 13 December 2019 - 08:08 AM

Hi,

I have a 30yr old Napco Magnum 1010 system that is still working fine. But the digital keypads are starting the wear and are do not respond to all the buttons. I can get around it a bit for the alarm codes (ex: don't use #6),but it is a nuisance when it comes to zone bypass.

Is there anywhere I can pick up compatible replacement keypads? Can I clean the circuit boards effextively if I disassemble a keypad with Isopropyl alcohol? Do other Napco keypads (ex from the Gemeni line) compatible with the Magnum series? Or something more recent? Where would I be able to buy replacement units?

Thanks!

Eric

RAL

Posted 13 December 2019 - 01:05 PM

Your best bet for finding a replacement keypad is eBay.  Not sure which specific keypad you have, but there are several that show up in a search for the Magnum 1010.

 

You might also be able to use a newer model of keypad, such as the RP1054e

 

If the old keypad uses rubber button type keys that press on a copper circuit board trace, you can often refurbish the keys using some carbon based paste like this stuff:

 

https://www.sciplus....pad-fix-45985-p


