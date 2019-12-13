Replacement keypad for Napco Magnum 1010?

Posted 13 December 2019 - 01:05 PM

Your best bet for finding a replacement keypad is eBay. Not sure which specific keypad you have, but there are several that show up in a search for the Magnum 1010.

You might also be able to use a newer model of keypad, such as the RP1054e.

If the old keypad uses rubber button type keys that press on a copper circuit board trace, you can often refurbish the keys using some carbon based paste like this stuff:

https://www.sciplus....pad-fix-45985-p