Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

New Programming Not Taking

Started by SHRemote , Dec 14 2019 10:39 AM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 SHRemote

SHRemote

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 55 posts

Posted 14 December 2019 - 10:39 AM

I have an OPii along with both Lutron Lighting and various z-wave devices.  
 
One of my favorite features of the 0P2 is that I can program it so that when I press a button on one of my Luton keypads it will activate or deactivate one or more of my z-wave devices.  As an example, in my media room, I have one of the buttons on the keypad designated “Area Off”. When I press that button, it will not only turn off all of the Lutron lights in the room but also the lights that are controlled by z-wave.  
 
I recently added Graber shades To the room.  Initially I reprogrammed the Area Off block so that it would close the shades. Then, I realized that I didn’t necessarily want to do that. So I edited the programming and removed the lines to close the shades.  However, even though I sent (wrote) the new programming to the controller, when I press the Area Off button it still closes the shades.  When I read it from the controller it shows the correct code. Can anybody help me figure out what is going on?

Edited by SHRemote, 14 December 2019 - 10:40 AM.

#2 picta

picta

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 869 posts
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, StarGate
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, CentraLite
  • Audio:HAI
  • Video:Custom

Posted 15 December 2019 - 01:24 AM

Can you post the code?


Back to Home Automation, Inc (HAI)


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Marketplace
  4. Home Automation, Inc (HAI)
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Forum Guidelines ·