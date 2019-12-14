New Programming Not Taking

Posted 14 December 2019 - 10:39 AM

I have an OPii along with both Lutron Lighting and various z-wave devices.One of my favorite features of the 0P2 is that I can program it so that when I press a button on one of my Luton keypads it will activate or deactivate one or more of my z-wave devices. As an example, in my media room, I have one of the buttons on the keypad designated “Area Off”. When I press that button, it will not only turn off all of the Lutron lights in the room but also the lights that are controlled by z-wave.I recently added Graber shades To the room. Initially I reprogrammed the Area Off block so that it would close the shades. Then, I realized that I didn’t necessarily want to do that. So I edited the programming and removed the lines to close the shades. However, even though I sent (wrote) the new programming to the controller, when I press the Area Off button it still closes the shades. When I read it from the controller it shows the correct code. Can anybody help me figure out what is going on?

