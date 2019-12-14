Elk M1 XEP Connection issues

Posted 14 December 2019 - 02:38 PM

I first set up my M1 about 10 years ago, since then all my home network stuff has changed and my ElkRP software is gone. I'm trying to reestablish connection (the alarm company still gets the signal). I have ATT modem, ASUS router. I can find my XEP through the RP software, I have forwarded 2601 on my ASUS side but I cannot connect to the XEP.

Error I get is Connection error: Could not connect. Possible reasons: The port is not forwarded through the router. The IP Address or URL is incorrect. The remote site is down.

This is frustrating. Ultimate goal is to get my eK Pro software on my iPhone back up and running after a software glitch deleted my settings.