EZVIZ DB1 - Smart Video Doorbell, Wi-Fi Connected, 180° Vertical FOV, Free 3-Hour Cloud Storage $99.98

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 AM

I picked one up a couple of weeks ago when they were on sale for $89.99. Still a great buy at $99.99

IMHO, it is probably the best doorbell camera option available right now. It has RTSP and ONVIF support as well as local SD card recording. It has it's own OEM app that allows you to receive motion alerts and doorbell rings on mobile devices. However it can also be set up on a local NVR system (like Blue Iris) and you can insulate it from the internet completely if you want. The is certainly no cloud subscription required to make it work.