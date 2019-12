EZVIZ DB1 - Smart Video Doorbell, Wi-Fi Connected, 180° Vertical FOV, Free 3-Hour Cloud Storage $99.98

Posted Yesterday, 12:02 PM

Wow $89.99 was a good deal.



Curious ...



Can you adjust the PIR sensitivity via the Hikvision Batch Configuration program?



Mine saves motion / doorbell events just fine but the granular settings are ghosted out in Batch Configuration program.

Not through the batch configuration tool. But there is a setting in the EZVIZ Android app and I suspect a similar setting in any of the mobile apps that work with this camera. To be honest, I'm not sure it actually does anything however. I have it set to just 5' and it still triggers on motion much farther away than that (like 50' and farther). In fact, I got so annoyed at the camera's built in motion notifications that I actually turned them off completely.I use Blue Iris as my NVR and have ended up creating two sets of motion triggers for this camera. The first will activate recording on pretty much any motion, including cars in the street, etc. This way I don't miss any of the "action". However I do not get any notifications when this motion occurs so I am not overwhelmed with trivial events. Then I set up a second set of motion settings that are very limited and basically won't trigger unless someone is just a couple of feet from the camera. This 2nd trigger doesn't record, but instead sends me a text message to my phone with an still image from the camera. Because the trigger isn't fired until a subject is close to the camera, I get exactly the image I want - a full frame image of a person walking up to or standing at the door.This has drastically cut down on the false motion events that I would get using the camera's built in notification settings. I've only had one false event since setting it up when a car's headlights hit the floor just right to trigger the event (but dozens of other cars each day/night haven't triggered the notification)

Edited by sic0048, Yesterday, 02:13 PM.