DSC pc1832 Entry Delay Issue

Posted Yesterday, 05:42 PM

My panel had a battery go bad and it did something weird and the panel went completely berzerk. After rebooting it with a new battery, for whatever reason it would not give me the ready to arm despite all the zones being ready to arm. Finally, I factory reset it and started over. Now I have a new bizarre issue. Two of my entry doors (out of 4) sound the siren during the entry delay. It is not actually in alarm state, it is in entry delay state (ie it is not calling central station and my envisalink is not reporting alarming, and I don't get any alarm memory). The keypad is also correctly whining during this time. As soon as you hit the first number, both the siren and entry delay keypad whine stop (as is normally the case for the entry delay whining, but here the siren is included). I can't figure out what, if anything, will fix this. I have tried toggling the zone type around to other things and then back. It does it both as a zone 01 and 02 type (entry delay 1 and 2). I have tried changing the entry time to other times as well. If I set the zone to a non-burglar type zone it doesn't trigger the siren when violated while armed. Anyone ever heard of this or have any ideas?