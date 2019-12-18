Jump to content


DIY firmware upgrade to ITead S31 Smart Socket switch

Today, 06:45 AM

Posted Today, 06:45 AM

Purchased the SonOff S31 with energy monitoring from Amazon for $18.99- one day delivery.

Sonoff S31 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring UL Listed, Smart Socket Outlet Timer Switch, Compatible with Alexa & Google Home Assistant, IFTTT Supporting,

Note too that this is more of a US designed switch rather than an EU designed switch.

This one has a smaller footprint and includes energy monitoring. Note that this is my first endeavor that includes energy monitoring (using MQTT).

From the Tinkerman site:

It's not that other Sonoff products are not “serious” business, but there are a number of design changes in the Sonoff S31 that make this new product a world apart. For the functional point of view it looks like a S20 with POW-powers, but they have redesigned the product completely. The result is very very interesting.

  • Revamped case, more compact and sturdy
  • Redesigned PCB, actually 2 different PCBs for main and control
  • Different power monitor chip: the CSE7766 (same as in the new POW R2) replaces the HLW8012

The only drawback: it's only compatible with plug types A & B, tat is central and north-america and few other countries. I'd love to see a S31-EU schuko version!


