Wireless sensors with Elk M1 - Interlogix or Honeywell?

Posted Today, 10:38 AM

I have an Elk M1 with two-way wireless for security and other hardwired sensors including smoke and heat detectors. I'm considering adding another wireless protocol to my system (GE/Interlogix or Honeywell) which would basically be for some home automation purposes, not security or safety at this point as that's already well covered with what I have. I'm looking to do things like monitoring interior doors, cabinets or cupboards and additional motion sensors for occupancy. Maybe down the road I'd add some additional security sensors under this new protocol so I don't want to ignore that but it's not the primary purpose at this point. I'm also using Insteon and ISY. I've seen relatively cheap (compared to Elk two-way) sensors on eBay and it occurred to me that with an investment in either the ELK-M1XRFEG or the ELK-M1XRF2H I could add real security sensors for less than the cost of Insteon sensors and definitely less than Elk two way sensors. So I'm wondering what people here use and why and what they would choose today? I'm starting to look at the various sensor options that are available to see if I have a preference there. But I'm also curious about big picture things like if there's a significant difference in battery life, range, reliability, which company appears to be more innovative today, etc. Any thoughts welcome; thanks in advance.

