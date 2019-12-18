Edited by ano, Today, 04:30 PM.
New Open Smarthome Standard
Started by ano
See below...
https://www.apple.co...ivity-standard/
Of course its way too early to see if this will progress but I think this is really a good step in the right direction. Also, Zigbee is the best technology to pull this off. Its cheap, can run forever on a battery, and quite reliable as the number of units grow. Z-Wave, being a more technology, was best not selected here. Also, Wi-Fi is getting more popular here, but really, its not a great smarthome technology due to spectrum limits and power needs.
We'll see where this goes....
