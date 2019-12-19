Power monitoring WITHOUT switching?

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

Does anyone make a monitoring-only device? One without any switching?



I'd love to have a way to monitor the activity of a sump pump but without doing anything that interferes with how it's powered. To basically let me track how often it cycles, and for how long. A pump running too often is a problem. Likewise running too long or too short.



Sure, I could use any of the power monitoring gizmos that clamp around the power leads, but that's going to require altering the wiring. I'd love to have an in-line plug that had NO WAY of altering the power state. I don't want to have some gizmo get into the wrong state and leave a sump pump un-powered. I don't want anything 'rigged up' that could potentially interfere with insurance coverage.



I saw that the Kill A Watt folks made a wireless unit, but there's no mention of it any longer on their website. That and there didn't seem to be any official info on the protocol used.



Anyone seen something that would do this as a modular plug-in unit?

