Power monitoring WITHOUT switching?

Started by wkearney99 , Yesterday, 08:57 PM

#1 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

Does anyone make a monitoring-only device?  One without any switching?

I'd love to have a way to monitor the activity of a sump pump but without doing anything that interferes with how it's powered.  To basically let me track how often it cycles, and for how long.  A pump running too often is a problem.  Likewise running too long or too short.  

Sure, I could use any of the power monitoring gizmos that clamp around the power leads, but that's going to require altering the wiring.  I'd love to have an in-line plug that had NO WAY of altering the power state.  I don't want to have some gizmo get into the wrong state and leave a sump pump un-powered.  I don't want anything 'rigged up' that could potentially interfere with insurance coverage.


I saw that the Kill A Watt folks made a wireless unit, but there's no mention of it any longer on their website. That and there didn't seem to be any official info on the protocol used.

Anyone seen something that would do this as a modular plug-in unit?
 


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

I suppose one option would be to crack open a switched unit and remove whatever controls the switching, to fix it in the ON position.

If I went that route, any info on which units would be able to do pump monitoring effectively?


#3 TrojanHorse

TrojanHorse

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

I’m guessing you’re aware but to help if not, they make those clamp sensors that I believe you can open the clamp and slide it around the wiring (i.e. you don’t have to run the wires through a closed donut). Maybe you mean that would alter the wiring by requiring additional leads to be run to the sensor? And of course the wiring would need to be accessible somewhere. IIRC the kill a watt device had some limits on what you could run through it. Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#4 wkearney99

wkearney99

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM

Right, I'm aware of the clamp-around kind.  I just want one in a plug-in or in-line form-factor.  One that can be hard mounted in such a way as to not risk potential for being unplugged.

I have more than one sump pump, which I believe are all on the same circuit at the breaker panel.  Thus I can't monitor from there, at least not in the way I'd like.  If there was one breaker per pump... maybe monitoring there would work.  I'll have to double-check the circuits. 

 

That leads to the next series of questions about what kind of monitoring data can be obtained, and with how much gerry-rigging multiple pieces of software?


#5 TrojanHorse

TrojanHorse

Posted Yesterday, 11:25 PM

Right. Well OK then you know that with a $20 bill, some wire, a screwdriver and a true-boat-Captain’s approach you have an easy solution. Lacking any of those then IDK Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Edited by TrojanHorse, Yesterday, 11:26 PM.

#6 RAL

RAL

Posted Yesterday, 11:46 PM

There are quite a few current transformers that are small and can easily fit inside the junction box that contains the outlet that you plug your sump pump into.  Yeah, you've got to modify the wiring to the extent that you'll need to disconnect the wire to the receptacle, pass it though the transformer and then reconnect it.  But that's a pretty painless thing to do.

 

https://www.ebay.com...ch/173883454368

 

https://www.veris.co...s/h800_i0g2.pdf

 

Or use something like a WeMo Insight Switch. Might not be as flexible as you want to integrate with whatever, but it will tell you how much your pump is running.


