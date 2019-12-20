Caddx expansion /replacement?

Posted Today, 12:22 PM

I have a Caddx system currently with POTs monitoring. Adding a detached garage about 200 ft from the house that I want to monitor and also considering dropping the POTs line and going to cell monitoring. Monitoring is with AlarmRelay.

Wondering what my options are. I think I can get an expansion module for the garage and something to allow cell hookup but perhaps it makes sense to replace the system with something newer? No issues with the current system and it does everything we want. Don't want to replace the cables to the keypads but think what is there should support most equipment. Not sure if distance to garage is long enough to be an issue.