Posted Today, 01:49 PM

I am learning how to make OmniTouch7 screens in Bitwise.

When you put a button on a screen and Action Type is Omni you need to fill the Omni Command string

omni:type:number:action:param:

So if I want to run a Omni Button would it be

omni:button:goodmorning:

or

omni:button:1:

or do I need more than that?

omni:button:goodmorning:on: