Omnipro II fried...move to Elk M1 Gold? What will work?

Posted Today, 05:03 AM

Howdy!

Excuse the noobie question, but I built a home about 12 years ago with the OmniPro II system, with smokes, alarm, and many HAI dimmer lighting switches. I added a few lighting themes, but basically it was an expensive alarm package. It fried after a lightning storm a few years ago, and I am now just getting around to "fixing" it. Come to find out my smoke detectors are obsolete, and OmniPro is soon to enter the scrap heap of dead tech. So my research tells me that getting an Elk M1 Gold is probably the answer.

Questions for ya'll:

1. Can I still use my HAI dimmers (UPB) with the HAI Module or will I have to get a PulseWorx UPB Powerline Interface Module?

2. Will any 4 wire smoke/carbon detectors work with Elk?

3. I assume I will need to switch out the keypad...right?

4. I have a few motion sensors and glass break sensors...will they work?

5. Will knowing any of the old (basic) programing of the zones help out with Elk programming?

6. Is there cost effective way to do this transition? I will be selling the house within a year, and need to get this fixed before I sell, but don't want to spend a whole lot.

Thank you!



Alex