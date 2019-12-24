Jump to content


M1 installation

Started by Pitbull50 , Today, 12:25 PM

Pitbull50

Pitbull50

Posted Today, 12:25 PM

Hi all, Im trying to instal my M1 in my new home but I am having a hard time identifying each wire. The previous owner had the house wired. I wasnt successful with a wire finder.

My plan now is to connect one wire at a time to the M1 is then walk around the house to test each wire for current until I identify all my wires. What kind of device do I need to test for current. I have a Fluke 1ac but I believe this is mainly for electricity and not low voltage. Can some one help to identify the right tester for this?

Thanks

BraveSirRobbin

BraveSirRobbin

Posted Today, 12:43 PM

Something like this should work.  Put the leads on the sensor end then just use the probe end to locate the cable at the demarcation point with its tone


