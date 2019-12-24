Hi all, Im trying to instal my M1 in my new home but I am having a hard time identifying each wire. The previous owner had the house wired. I wasnt successful with a wire finder.
My plan now is to connect one wire at a time to the M1 is then walk around the house to test each wire for current until I identify all my wires. What kind of device do I need to test for current. I have a Fluke 1ac but I believe this is mainly for electricity and not low voltage. Can some one help to identify the right tester for this?
Thanks
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
M1 installation
Started by Pitbull50 , Today, 12:25 PM
1 reply to this topic
#1
Posted Today, 12:25 PM
#2
Posted Today, 12:43 PM
Something like this should work. Put the leads on the sensor end then just use the probe end to locate the cable at the demarcation point with its tone
2 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users
-
Google (1)