M1 installation

Posted Today, 12:25 PM

Hi all, Im trying to instal my M1 in my new home but I am having a hard time identifying each wire. The previous owner had the house wired. I wasnt successful with a wire finder.



My plan now is to connect one wire at a time to the M1 is then walk around the house to test each wire for current until I identify all my wires. What kind of device do I need to test for current. I have a Fluke 1ac but I believe this is mainly for electricity and not low voltage. Can some one help to identify the right tester for this?



Thanks

