Posted Today, 06:07 PM

Hi,

I have OmniPro II with Brickcom dome cameras, zwave controllers for lights etc. I want to know if there is a way to hook up my camera in Echo Show using Alexa? I do have homeseer as well as Vera Edge. Haven't use them yet.. But main motive is to see if I can hook my Ring doorbell as well as Brickcomm cameras on echo show.

Thanks