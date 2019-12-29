Jump to content


Lighting controller for HAI UPB?

ACEIV , Today, 02:06 PM

ACEIV

ACEIV

    Newbie

  • Registered
  • Pip
  • 4 posts

Posted Today, 02:06 PM

Hi,

 

Is there an inexpensive stand alone lighting controller that I can use to manage my 25 HAI dimmers and have access via a good smart phone app and computer, but not have cost or time commitment for a full blown system? 

 

Thanks!

Alex


