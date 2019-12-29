Lighting controller for HAI UPB?

Hi,
Is there an inexpensive stand alone lighting controller that I can use to manage my 25 HAI dimmers and have access via a good smart phone app and computer, but not have cost or time commitment for a full blown system?
Thanks!
Alex
Posted Today, 02:06 PM
