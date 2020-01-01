Home Assistant Community Store add

Posted Today, 08:31 AM

Noticed recently that you can add the HACS to your base build of HA. This used to be an option only on HASSIO.Here are the steps to add HACS to your docker build of HA.1 - Download HACS latest ZIP ==> hxxps://github.com/hacs/integration/releases/tag/0.20.42 - Extract the contents so you have one HACS directory3 - In Docker move hacs to ==> /config/custom_components/hacs4 - Restart HA5 - Go to github and get a personal access token6 - That's it. Note refer to the installation link above for granular details.