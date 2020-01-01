Home Assistant Community Store add

Noticed recently that you can add the HACS to your base build of HA. This used to be an option only on HASSIO.
Here are the steps to add HACS to your docker build of HA.
HACS Integration
Installation
1 - Download HACS latest ZIP ==> hxxps://github.com/hacs/integration/releases/tag/0.20.4
2 - Extract the contents so you have one HACS directory
3 - In Docker move hacs to ==> /config/custom_components/hacs
4 - Restart HA
5 - Go to github and get a personal access token
6 - That's it. Note refer to the installation link above for granular details.
