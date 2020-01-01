Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Home Assistant Community Store add

Started by pete_c , Today, 08:31 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 9629 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:average
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 08:31 AM

Noticed recently that you can add the HACS to your base build of HA.  This used to be an option only on HASSIO.
 
HACS

 
Here are the steps to add HACS to your docker build of HA.
 
HACS Integration
 
Installation
 
1 - Download HACS latest ZIP ==> hxxps://github.com/hacs/integration/releases/tag/0.20.4
2 - Extract the contents so you have one HACS directory
3 - In Docker move hacs to ==> /config/custom_components/hacs
4 - Restart HA
5 - Go to github and get a personal access token
6 - That's it.  Note refer to the installation link above for granular details.
Back to Wiring Closet


3 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 3 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·