Automating my shop

Started by olie , Today, 01:04 AM

#1 olie

olie

Posted Today, 01:04 AM

I have an omnipro 2 in my house. But I recently built a shop on my property and am looking to add simple automation to it. Ive added a couple upb plugs that work great for Xmas lights etc. But Im looking to add it as a new zone through pc access. And add door sensors and motion sensors as well. Where would I start with this... sorry Im not the most familiar with how to add all of these things. I have the Leviton Wireless Receiver in my house that works with the wireless door sensors. Seems expensive to buy another receiver and more sensors for the shop. Hoping someone has a better idea...? Im open to hear anything anyone has for me. Thanks :)
