Hello everyone I am looking for help with the NX8E security system. I am unable to connect to the NX8E serial port even with the P0003 serial cable. I need to know the settings on the keypad needed to get the serial port to send information through the serial port to a Putty Session. Any help would be appreciated. I tried the DL900 software but even that software fails to connect to my NX8E security system.
NX8E help
Today, 02:09 PM
Today, 03:20 PM
Posted Today, 03:20 PM
Which serial port are you trying to use? A serial port via a NX-584 board, or the on-board RS-232 on the NX-8E itself?
You need to set up locations 207 and 208 at a minimum.
Here is some further info that might be helpful.
http://www.increa.co...x-8e/index.html
