Simply Automated Gone?

FYI, over the weekend it seems that Simply Automated's domain was deleted from DNS servers and it now redirects to insightai.com.
Not any real information on the insightai site discussing this change.
Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM
Posted Today, 07:41 AM
I just went there now without issue. I used http://simply-automated.com/
