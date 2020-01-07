Jump to content


Simply Automated Gone?

Started by kwschumm , Yesterday, 10:15 PM

#1 kwschumm

kwschumm

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

FYI, over the weekend it seems that Simply Automated's domain was deleted from DNS servers and it now redirects to insightai.com.

 

Not any real information on the insightai site discussing this change.

 


#2 samgreco

samgreco

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

I just went there now without issue.  I used http://simply-automated.com/


