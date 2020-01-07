Well after selling and installing HAI omni panels for the last 15 years, its sad to see them go away. I was hoping another company can just buy them out and bring it back to life but doesn't look like its happening. Now I've decide to sell my first ELK M1 panel with 2 zone expanders and 4 keypads. I was a big fan of HAI OP2 due to all the custom automation I was able to do, ive actually had a few big jobs utilizing every bit of 1500 lines of programming. I know the Elk panels dont have near the same functions or programming potentials like HAI, but I have no choice and it is what it is. Is there any of you that are in my same shoes, and if so, how do you like the Elk panels so far?
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
HAI is gone, time to try ELK
Started by nando248 , Yesterday, 10:31 PM
2 replies to this topic
#1
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
#2
Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Well I’m not in your same shoes as I’m not a professional (yet?) but I installed an Elk panel here myself and love it. I use it with an ISY controller. Maybe you can up-sell the new Elk customers to also use an ISY. It’s very powerful. I’m running 4 keypads, 2 hardwired expanders, two way wireless expander, 3 relay boards, M1XEP, cellular dialer, system sensor COSMO detectors, speakers and siren, P212s power supply and a few other things I’m probably forgetting. The rules leave something to be desired. Not sure how they compare to HAI Omni as I never used it. But the ISY with an optional Elk module links the systems very well and opens up a more powerful rules / programs option. Note that an M1XEP is needed for this (maybe the C1M1 would work too I don’t know). I also use Insteon and I would bet that my Elk with ISY and Insteon can do anything most any residential customers would want. Not sure this helps advise your situation but wanted to give my $.02 Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#3
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
One neat thing you can do with the ISY is have the Elk M1 speak something as part of an ISY program. I have voice confirmation for some Insteon kepad button presses all programmed from within the ISY, no Elk rules required.
Edited by upstatemike, Yesterday, 11:02 PM.
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users