HAI is gone, time to try ELK

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

Well I’m not in your same shoes as I’m not a professional (yet?) but I installed an Elk panel here myself and love it. I use it with an ISY controller. Maybe you can up-sell the new Elk customers to also use an ISY. It’s very powerful. I’m running 4 keypads, 2 hardwired expanders, two way wireless expander, 3 relay boards, M1XEP, cellular dialer, system sensor COSMO detectors, speakers and siren, P212s power supply and a few other things I’m probably forgetting. The rules leave something to be desired. Not sure how they compare to HAI Omni as I never used it. But the ISY with an optional Elk module links the systems very well and opens up a more powerful rules / programs option. Note that an M1XEP is needed for this (maybe the C1M1 would work too I don’t know). I also use Insteon and I would bet that my Elk with ISY and Insteon can do anything most any residential customers would want. Not sure this helps advise your situation but wanted to give my $.02 Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

