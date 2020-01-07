Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Quoting with Tapatalk

Started by TrojanHorse , Yesterday, 11:36 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 TrojanHorse

TrojanHorse

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 92 posts
  • Location:Minnesota
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1, ISY-99
  • Tech:INSTEON
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

Quoting with Tapatalk doesn’t work for me on iOS. I get an error. Anyone else? Is there a fix? Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#2 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1358 posts
  • Location:Northern SouthWestern Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 04:43 AM

It has never worked here for Android either.


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·