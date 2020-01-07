Wireless arming via keypad

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

I'm building a workshop in a separate building on my property. It's extremely difficult for me to get wires from my M1 panel to the workshop but wireless sensors should have no problem seeing the receiver in the house. So I'm going to install wireless door, window, and motion sensors and program them into Area 2 on the panel. The question I have is, the shop has two barn doors I'll be securing with a mag-lock. I was thinking of using a keypad like the Seco-Larm SK-2323-SDQ (can't post a link because I'm a newb) to turn the magnets on and off. I was thinking it would be cool if that also armed/disarmed Area 2. I'm sure this would be simple if wired directly to the panel but is it possible wirelessly? Can I connect this keypad to a wireless zone and have that zone be programmed to arm/disarm? Is there another solution I'm not thinking about? Otherwise I'd need to disarm Area 2 from inside the house before walking out there and I'm totally predicting I'll forget and set it off. For that matter, what options are available to wirelessly arm/disarm the M1? Only the keyfob?