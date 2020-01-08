RS485 Optical Isolation for M1 Bus

Posted Today, 02:35 PM

I've got a shop 150 feet away from a house that will be connected to the M1 via underground conduit.

Previously I've worked with RS485 systems that have been fried due to ground potential differences between buildings.

So I'd like to install an optical isolator in the M1 bus between buildings.

Has anyone done this?

I'm looking at using the B&B 485OP optical isolator but am not sure how to establish the ground reference signal between buildings with the M1 bus.

https://buy.advantec...el-BB-485OP.htm

TIA for any help.