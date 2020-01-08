Jump to content


RS485 Optical Isolation for M1 Bus

Started by kwschumm , Today, 02:35 PM

kwschumm

kwschumm

Posted Today, 02:35 PM

I've got a shop 150 feet away from a house that will be connected to the M1 via underground conduit.

 

Previously I've worked with RS485 systems that have been fried due to ground potential differences between buildings.

 

So I'd like to install an optical isolator in the M1 bus between buildings.

 

Has anyone done this?

 

I'm looking at using the B&B 485OP optical isolator but am not sure how to establish the ground reference signal between buildings with the M1 bus.

 

https://buy.advantec...el-BB-485OP.htm

 

TIA for any help.


#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

This question has come up before.  Some people have tried it and failed.  It comes down to a problem with how quickly that optical extenders can switch from transmit to receive mode and how that affects latency on the M1 bus.  If things don't happen quickly enough, it won't work.

 

I have a vague recollection that someone found an optical extender that worked for them.  But I haven't found that thread.

 

Here is another thread that has some discussion of the issues. 

 

http://cocoontech.co...uss-over-fiber/


