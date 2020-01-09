I might need to extend a Radio RA2 system to a boathouse that is being renovated so I will need to bury an RS485 cable to connect the Auxillary Repeater. I know Lutron spec is 2 pair if 18 gauge twisted pair with one pair shielded but I am curious why it needs this? Direct bury Cat6 would probably be cheaper and most systems using RS485 communication are fine with 2 pairs of UTP. What is Lutron doing that requires the heavier gauge and shielding on the data pair?
Wiring a Radio RA2 Auxillary Repeater
Today, 09:39 AM
Today, 10:46 AM
Today, 10:46 AM
Have you asked on the Lutron forums?
https://forums.lutro...hp/32-RadioRA-2
Though, if you're using Ra2 you're already familiar with not having cheaper options. I'd stick with their recommendations.
A 'sunk cost' pun seems relevant here...
Today, 12:44 PM
Not planning to go outside of spec. I was just curious why Lutron needs this.
