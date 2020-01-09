Wiring a Radio RA2 Auxillary Repeater

Posted Today, 09:39 AM

I might need to extend a Radio RA2 system to a boathouse that is being renovated so I will need to bury an RS485 cable to connect the Auxillary Repeater. I know Lutron spec is 2 pair if 18 gauge twisted pair with one pair shielded but I am curious why it needs this? Direct bury Cat6 would probably be cheaper and most systems using RS485 communication are fine with 2 pairs of UTP. What is Lutron doing that requires the heavier gauge and shielding on the data pair?