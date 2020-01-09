Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Wiring a Radio RA2 Auxillary Repeater

Started by upstatemike , Today, 09:39 AM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 upstatemike

upstatemike

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3942 posts
  • Location:CNY
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1, HomeTroller, ISY-99, StarGate
  • Tech:INSTEON
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip, dvr
  • Phone:OBi100/110, POTS

Posted Today, 09:39 AM

I might need to extend a Radio RA2 system to a boathouse that is being renovated so I will need to bury an RS485 cable to connect the Auxillary Repeater. I know Lutron spec is 2 pair if 18 gauge twisted pair with one pair shielded but I am curious why it needs this? Direct bury Cat6 would probably be cheaper and most systems using RS485 communication are fine with 2 pairs of UTP. What is Lutron doing that requires the heavier gauge and shielding on the data pair?


#2 wkearney99

wkearney99

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1518 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, MD USA
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:EventGhost, Girder, Mister House, NetRemote
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, Z-Wave, ZigBee, RadioRA, RadioRA2, Crestron, xAP, xPL
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:Windows Media Center
  • CCTV:analog, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, Grandstream, Linksys PAP2, OBi100/110, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 10:46 AM

Have you asked on the Lutron forums?

https://forums.lutro...hp/32-RadioRA-2

Though, if you're using Ra2 you're already familiar with not having cheaper options.  I'd stick with their recommendations.  

 

A 'sunk cost' pun seems relevant here... 


#3 upstatemike

upstatemike

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 3942 posts
  • Location:CNY
  • Experience:novice
  • Hardware:Elk M1, HomeTroller, ISY-99, StarGate
  • Tech:INSTEON
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip, dvr
  • Phone:OBi100/110, POTS

Posted Today, 12:44 PM

Not planning to go outside of spec. I was just curious why Lutron needs this.


Back to Home Automation


2 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·