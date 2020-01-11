Anyone have any ideas of how to use negative dbs with the current percent property? I have three Russound MCA controls that go from -10db to +10db. It seems the current percent property only supports positive values, as a starting point to max point. Ideas?
Negative dbs
Started by chucklyons , Today, 01:46 AM
