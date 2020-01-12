Jump to content


Recommended Sensor for Outdoor Electrical Shutoff Box

Started by johngalt , Today, 02:41 PM

#1 johngalt

Posted Today, 02:41 PM

Greetings-

 

Next to my electric meter I have a box that I can open and shutoff the power to the entire house.  It looks a lot like the meter and box in the attached picture.

 

Any recommendations for a sensor to notify me if it is opened?

 

  • It is a thick metal box.  Will a normal magnetic window/door sensor work?  Or would a tilt sensor be better?
  • I don't want to put low voltage wiring in here for obvious reasons so I want a wireless sensor.  I have an Elk with receivers for both the Elk two way products as well as the honeywell 5800 line.
  • Do you think I need an exterior rated sensor?
  • Concerns with the metal box and RF transmission?

Thanks!

Edited by johngalt, Today, 03:52 PM.

#2 RAL

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

No pictures in your post.

 

A magnetic contact will have trouble working with a metal enclosure, unless you isolate the contact and magnet from the surrounding metal.

 

A better solution would be a tamper switch.  I don't know of any wireless ones, but you could combine it with a wireless window sensor that has auxiliary terminals for an additional wired contact, like the GE NX-650 or the GE/Interlogix 60-362N-10-319.5.

 

But I don't give a wireless transmitter much of a chance of working from inside a metal enclosure.

 

If the sensor is inside the enclosure and is protected from weather, it should be ok.  With a wireless sensor, my main concern would be whether it is rated for the temperature range in your area, especially in winter.  The NX-650 is only spec'd down to 32 degrees F.


