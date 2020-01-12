Recommended Sensor for Outdoor Electrical Shutoff Box

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

No pictures in your post.

A magnetic contact will have trouble working with a metal enclosure, unless you isolate the contact and magnet from the surrounding metal.

A better solution would be a tamper switch. I don't know of any wireless ones, but you could combine it with a wireless window sensor that has auxiliary terminals for an additional wired contact, like the GE NX-650 or the GE/Interlogix 60-362N-10-319.5.

But I don't give a wireless transmitter much of a chance of working from inside a metal enclosure.

If the sensor is inside the enclosure and is protected from weather, it should be ok. With a wireless sensor, my main concern would be whether it is rated for the temperature range in your area, especially in winter. The NX-650 is only spec'd down to 32 degrees F.

Edited by RAL, Today, 03:49 PM.