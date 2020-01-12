Recommended Sensor for Outdoor Electrical Shutoff Box

Greetings-
Next to my electric meter I have a box that I can open and shutoff the power to the entire house. It looks a lot like the meter and box in the attached picture.
Any recommendations for a sensor to notify me if it is opened?
- It is a thick metal box. Will a normal magnetic window/door sensor work? Or would a tilt sensor be better?
- I don't want to put low voltage wiring in here for obvious reasons so I want a wireless sensor. I have an Elk with receivers for both the Elk two way products as well as the honeywell 5800 line.
- Do you think I need an exterior rated sensor?
- Concerns with the metal box and RF transmission?
