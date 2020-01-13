I've retrofitted my last two houses with M1's and have been very pleased with their reliability and interoperability with various HA systems like ISY and Homeseer. I'm building a new house and was wondering with current best in security system y'all would recommend. Is the M1 still top of the stack or are are there new systems being introduced that are a bit more advanced? Thanks in advance.
New Construction System Recommendation
Started by Wingnut , Today, 09:34 AM
