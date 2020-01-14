Jump to content


PC Access Suddenly stopped working

Started by Al Palmer , Today, 02:03 PM

#1 Al Palmer

Al Palmer

Posted Today, 02:03 PM

I have been using PC Access with an Agere modem in Windows 10 for a few years without any problem.  All of a sudden, the modem shows as off-line in PC Access and I cannot connect with the Omni LT board.  The modem shows as working properly in a Windows System check.  Any help would be greatly appreciated.


