Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Apple buys xnor.ai, former provider of wyze cam people detection

Started by damage , Today, 08:47 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 damage

damage

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1175 posts
  • Twitter:@doghouselabs
  • Location:silicon valley, ca
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:TimeCommander+, Custom
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL
  • Audio:Squeezebox
  • Video:SageTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, Linksys PAP2, OBi100/110

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

https://www.geekwire...ice-200m-range/
Back to Home Security


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·