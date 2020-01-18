Jump to content


StarGate Voice Board Stopped Working

Started by upstatemike , Today, 09:39 AM

#1 upstatemike

upstatemike

Posted Today, 09:39 AM

The voice board on my Stargate stopped working the other day and the CO relay is stuck off-hook. Anybody had a similiar issue and know of a fix? I will try power reset and reload the schedule but after that I am guessing there isn't much to be done?


