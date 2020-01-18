direct burial network cable - should I get gel filled?

Posted Today, 10:43 AM

Need to run about 270 ft to another building and putting in conduit. But buried conduit gets moisture and is considered wet. Don't need 1000 feet so was looking at 500 ft spools - enough for the foreseeable future and then some although I could go for 1000 if that's what's needed to get good cable. Lots of choices and most have waterproof tape rather than gel which seems not as good.

I know to avoid CCA (copper coated aluminum) but otherwise what other things should I be looking for? Planned to buy Cat6.

Looking at wireandcablemyway.com, monoprice, and amazon although I just found this on ebay:

