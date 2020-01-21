Russound MCA-C5 Losing Connections - Seemingly Random

Posted Today, 12:02 PM

I'm hoping that someone can point me in a direction.

I have a Russound MCA-C5 that will lose ALL of it's communication to the outside world at random intervals. I have had it work flawlessly for 2 weeks and also had it lose it's connection in a hour. The only way to get it back, is to power cycle the unit and then restart Home Assistant.

When it goes away, nothing works. The built-in USB evens fails to communicate. No ping to it's IP. Nothing.

I have it connected directly to the router eliminating any switches. I've changed the router. Using a short shielded CAT6 patch cable. I have tried it with a standard CAT5e as well.

Has anyone seen anything like this? It seems like it's hardware. But the fact that it can run for 2 weeks leads me to think it's something else.

So before I decide to dump this thing, I figured I'd throw it out here to see if anyone knows something.