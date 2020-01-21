Jump to content


Russound MCA-C5 Losing Connections - Seemingly Random

Started by samgreco , Today, 12:02 PM

Posted Today, 12:02 PM

I'm hoping that someone can point me in a direction.

 

I have a Russound MCA-C5 that will lose ALL of it's communication to the outside world at random intervals.  I have had it work flawlessly for 2 weeks and also had it lose it's connection in a hour.  The only way to get it back, is to power cycle the unit and then restart Home Assistant.

 

When it goes away, nothing works.  The built-in USB evens fails to communicate.  No ping to it's IP.  Nothing.

 

I have it connected directly to the router eliminating any switches.  I've changed the router.  Using a short shielded CAT6 patch cable.  I have tried it with a standard CAT5e as well.

 

Has anyone seen anything like this?  It seems like it's hardware.  But the fact that it can run for 2 weeks leads me to think it's something else.

 

So before I decide to dump this thing, I figured I'd throw it out here to see if anyone knows something.


