4K POE Dome cameras

Back in the day I had a bunch of Hickvision IP POE cameras, that worked well, but had all the usual issues with support and firmware, they were a mixture of US and international (didn't know when I bought), etc.

So when I moved I put in a few and picked Lorex as the feature set looked good and they claimed US support. But I bought just Lorex cameras not their NVR, and their support was AWFUL in that case. As an example, bought from an authorized source and one of 4 cameras came with different, later firmware. Asked for a copy to upgrade the older ones (bought less than 30 days earlier) -- they refused, said they did not have it. But they SHIPPED it. Sigh.

The cameras have been good, but the ability to program or even setup them is really poor and poorly documented. There is virtually no detail on using them with other NVR's.

I need at least one, probably two more (and may want to replace some of the Lorex).

Are there better choices now? I'd prefer outdoor, dome, POE, not armored, I need about 90 degree field of view or optical zoom, and would like a way to script against it (e.g. a restful or other http interface) so I can pull stills and potentially change settings by time of day.

In doing some search I'm coming up with some from Amcrest like IP8M-T2499EW-40mm, I also saw a "Backstreet" Pro90D-4K that looked reasonable.

So much stuff now is wifi, wireless junk - I just want a solid, reliable POE camera, but not much discussion about them any more. I'm currently using Luxriot as an NVR, by the way.

Any advice?