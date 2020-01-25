UPB Communication Problem

Posted Today, 04:07 PM

My main panel is in the house, it has a 100Amp breaker that feeds a sub panel in a detached garage. I installed a SA ZPCI-B in the garage breaker box, the lights on the ZPCI-B show normal operation. Of note is that particular ZPCI-B is from around 2005.

I was setting up some new PCS UPB switches in the garage, and found that the PIM (PCS-u) could not connect/see the switches in setup. Both the PIM and the switches are in the garage and are on the same phase, the breakers are right next to one another. In desperation I removed the old ZPCI-B and immediately everything communicate just fine, which is also confusing to me.

Is this an indication the old ZPCI-B is bad, or is it that the new equipment is Gen III and the 2005 ZPCI-B does not understand that or is something else maybe going on. I was going to order a new ZPCI-B but want to see if anyone had other ideas before I did so.