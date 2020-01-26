Jump to content


Fibaro with VRCOP

Started by got2weims , Today, 09:40 AM

got2weims

Posted Today, 09:40 AM

I’m trying to integrate a Fibaro zwave flood sensor into my Elk M1. I have lights/receptacles all nicely controlled using  VRCOP and M1.  I have a couple new areas that I want to add flood sensors but can’t run wiring to those areas so was trying zwave sensor.  I was able to add the fibaro to my network and can read what’s coming in on the VRCOP (using putty) when it senses water, but if I try to add an automation rule using WHENEVER REC TEXT in my M1, it is not sensing the message.  Anyone have experience with this?  


