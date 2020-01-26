Minimum size conduit for optical fiber?

Posted Today, 12:52 PM

Have 270' run to detached garage and was thinking of doing CAT6 so started putting in 1" conduit figureing it would be plenty big for alarm system bus (Caddx), network and possibly pots. Wondering if it will pass preterminated fiber. Looking at this and can't find the overall dimensions of the end housing. I can put it at the head of the pull so I it can take the full pipe diameter.

https://www.fs.com/products/74192.html

Not sure that is the best for this use but that's what I am currently looking at (having no experience with fiber).