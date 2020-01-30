While I was out this evening someone came to the front door a couple of times. It turned out to be the volunteer fire department canvassing for donations. But now my wife is asking why our system doesnt show us who is at the door like the kids have. (Our three married children have Simplisafe systems.). Now I understand that my Elk has much more capability than their systems. But you know the saying happy wife, happy wife. Is Elk ceding marking by not offering video options? Or are their options Im not aware of? I dont have the time to tackle a complex integration right now.
thanks,
Steve
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Alarm Panel Video Integration
Started by SteveS , Today, 11:07 PM
No replies to this topic
2 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users