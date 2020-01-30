Alarm Panel Video Integration

Posted Today, 11:07 PM

While I was out this evening someone came to the front door a couple of times. It turned out to be the volunteer fire department canvassing for donations. But now my wife is asking why our system doesnt show us who is at the door like the kids have. (Our three married children have Simplisafe systems.). Now I understand that my Elk has much more capability than their systems. But you know the saying happy wife, happy wife. Is Elk ceding marking by not offering video options? Or are their options Im not aware of? I dont have the time to tackle a complex integration right now.



thanks,

Steve

