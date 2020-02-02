Omnipro II - Sounder with battery backup

Posted Today, 07:14 AM

Hi all,

I'm trying to connect a ADT / Elmdene 7422-G3F external sounder to my Omnipro II panel and looking for advice. I've connected 'normal' two wire sounders before, but this has a battery backup and hold off terminals and "comfort LEDs" to warn-off intruders, so needs a consent power supply. Anyone know the correct & recommended way to connect such a sounder to an omnipro II?

This is as far as I've got, I've connected:

the battery to the BATT + & - terminals

And constant 12v & Ground to the hold off (H) + & - terminals (which powers the unit and brings on the "comfort LEDs")

If I interrupt the 12v & Ground power again from either of the hold off terminals the siren sounds (powered from the battery) and I can't turn it off without temporarily applying 12v to the Engineers terminal.

The Sounder does have a R- terminal which says is the correct way to trigger the sounder, and if I apply Ground to this nothing happens, but if I temporarily apply +12v to it the siren sounds and I can't turn it off again, without temporarily applying 12+ to the Engineers terminal.

Applying Ground to the ST- terminal makes the main alarm strobes come on as expected, and removing the connection makes them go off again.

From the above I could get the omnipro to trigger the sounder by using a relay to temporarily apply 12v to the R- terminal, and temporarily apply 12v to the Engineers terminal to turn it off again. But this doesn't feel very intuitive which makes me think I'm doing something very wrong. Any help gratefully received.

All the best

Dean