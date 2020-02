Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM

I'd like to have an indicator light in our laundry room that can be controlled by an M1. This light would indicate when a garage door was open. Since wiring it would be a problem it would be nice if it were wireless, changing batteries wouldn't be a problem.

Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel I'd like to ask if anyone knows of a product that does this, or has fashioned something like this already and likes the result.

Anyone? Please share.