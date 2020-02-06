Help with Elk or Elve rules

Posted Today, 05:31 PM

I have and Elk M1g installation and Elve home automation.

I am having reliability with one of my shop furnaces and want to monitor if the furnace starts correctly.

I have an Elk zone connected to the thermostat that calls for heat on the furnace (zone 52)

i have an Elk zone connected to the blower motor on the furnace so I know when the blower comes on (zone 147)

I need a Elk rule or an Elve script that watches for a heat call, zone 52 violated, and then wait 60 seconds for the blower to come on, zone 147 violated. If the blower comes on, cancel the watch. If zone 147 doesn't violate within 60 seconds (meaning that the burners didn't ignite), send me a email/text message.

Any thoughts?