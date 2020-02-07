NUVO Essentia Issue

Posted Today, 08:33 PM

I have a NUVO Essentia Six Source, Six Zone system. Recently a storm came through and the system does not work correctly anymore.

This is what I've determined so far:

- Turning on main box the Standby Light is Blue

- All 6 Zone Keypads light up with all of the lights coming on with each source when pushed (No Sound)

- Each Zone lights up on main box

- Regardless when the Keypads are Off or On the sound of "ALL" music sources that are turned on can be heard faintly through the speakers at once on top of each other. Turning on/off the Keypads does not change the sound coming through the speakers.

- When I unplug the Cat5 from the EZ-Port the music goes away

Is there something else I need to check or change to fix the problem?

My first thought is that the EZ-Port (NU-E6DEZP) needs to be replaced but open for suggestions as I don't know if these go back or not.

TIA

DDawg