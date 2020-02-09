I have an ELK M1 system, using Honeywell 5800 series wireless trans / receivers. Recently, I had an end-of-life CO sensor. I replaced it with a new sensor, and used ELK RP to replace the ID for the zone with the new units ID. Now, every arm / disarm, the ELK states “Transmitter Missing”. What did I miss when I swapped out the CO sensor?
Replaced CO Sensor, Now “Transmitter Missing”
Started by kevkmartin , Today, 01:51 PM
